History buffs in Colorado town of Castle Rock build replicas of old buildings as part of state's 150th anniversary

As America celebrates 250 years as a nation this year, Colorado turns 150 as a state. Castle Rock offered grants to support efforts to commemorate the 150th anniversary. Tuesday in a Castle Rock barn, history buffs are building replicas of old buildings, by hand.

"What did Castle Rock look like in 1876? That was kind of the idea," said Dennis Blanchard, Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum board member.

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A self-described history nut, Blanchard is tasked with building portals to the Castle Rock of the past.

"I find it fascinating," said Blanchard. "The town is old. It has a lot of history of the town, specifically Castle Rock being the county seat."

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the town, Blanchard and two others from the Castle Rock Historical Society are recreating the facades of old Castle Rock buildings.

"A couple times a week we're out here," said Blanchard, "doing our best, you know, architect engineering drawings on some graph paper."

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They'll bring at least three historic buildings to life, the City Hotel, the Cantril Courthouse and the Star Saloon.

"The Star Saloon, as I'm told, it stood at 402 Wilcox, which is the northeast corner where Castle Cafe and B&B [Cafe] is," said Blanchard. "I guess it was one of the main attractions in 1876."

The saloon is no longer standing, its facade design is a guess based on the time period.

"We don't have any pictures or descriptions of it, so we just kind of came up with an old saloon," said Blanchard.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum board member Dennis Blanchard. CBS

But the courthouse and hotel buildings can still be seen in downtown Castle Rock.

"The original courthouse stood where the B&B is, and then they moved it 90 degrees back behind the B&B," said Blanchard.

The City Hotel was built in 1873. It's still standing at 415 Perry St., and there are plans to renovate it.

The facades are replicas made to scale, one-third the size of the original buildings.

"I was taking pictures of the buildings, and then trying to figure out, OK, well, how high is that window?" said Blanchard.

In a Castle Rock that's nearly unrecognizable today, Blanchard hopes the facades make viewers pause and honor the history of their town.

"I think it's great to know where you came from," said Blanchard. "There's a long history."

The team wants to have the facades completed in May. They'll be showcased at a number of different town events this summer celebrating America 250, Colorado 150.

"People could walk by and we'll have a little, you know, blurb about each building and what it is and when it was built and where it sits, and you can go look at it. It's over there, the real one, that kind of stuff," said Blanchard.