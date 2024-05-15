Some Colorado residents without water after rupture, boil water notice in place

Some people living in Douglas County were dealing with water outage issues on Wednesday. Crews working on the Monarch Waterline Rehabilitation Project said a waterline ruptured on Tuesday night.

According to the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District, the rupture impacted a large portion of the district. In addition to those residents who were without water, the district warned that there will be significant discoloration in the system due to the outage.

"Unfortunately when you have an area of the district that is this large without water pressure it creates a possible scenario where water lines could contaminated. So if there was a water line break or an issue with the system that we were not aware of, that compromised piping could allow environmental materials to get into the pipeline and that is the cause for the boil water notice," said one representative with the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District.

The district anticipated that all water services would be running as scheduled by Wednesday afternoon. The boil water advisory for all residents and businesses in Castle Pines will remain in effect until further notice.