Beloved carousel in Colorado mountain town reopens after fire destroyed shopping center

A beloved carousel in Nederland has reopened its doors to the community Thursday. This comes after 18 businesses were destroyed in a fire just feet away from it. During a community tragedy, this marks a glimmer of hope, as the Carousel of Happiness was untouched.

Melody Baumhover, the executive director at the Carousel of Happiness, said it has played a special role in the community since opening 15 years ago.

"We are also a space for grieving and a space for healing ceremonies, and a space for folks to just be able to hold the grief and the joy at the same time," Baumhover told CBS Colorado.

On the day of the fire, Baumhover woke up to text messages from Scott Harrison. Harrison, the carousel carver, is also a veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. He bought the broken-down carousel originally built in 1910 and drove the pieces from Utah back to Nederland. He then spent over two decades carving each animal. Baumhover said Harrison was also one of the first people to respond to the fire.

"He started hooking up our hoses to our two water spigots on the outside of the building and was hosing down the building," Baumhover explained. "Hosing down the ground outside of the building, just trying to keep things wet and cool for as long as possible."

Patrons of all ages returned to enjoy the Carousel of Happiness on its first day of reopening Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 since a fire destroyed much of the Caribou Village Shopping Center earlier in the month. CBS

Throughout the week, the carousel has been giving rides to community members as a pick-me-up.

"It's just a really, really special place, and has a lot of meaning to a lot of people. People come back from all over the world," said Pat Hagberg, an employee of 12 years. "People just love it, and it's just pure, simple joy."

With up to 80,000 riders every year, not only has the carousel withstood the test of time, it's also now withstood a windstorm and four fires. The first fire it was involved in was in 1925.

"This carousel has, as our mayor said, 'has good karma,' attached to it. But I think it's more than karma," Baumhover said. "We're very lucky. When it was in Salt Lake City, it survived a lightning strike, which started a fire, a couple other fires, and a roller coaster falling on it."

While the shopping center looks to be rebuilt, the Carousel of Happiness is spreading joy once again. Everyone is a kid at heart there, and age is just a number when it comes to taking a ride.

Going to the carousel on fall break with her kids is a tradition for one mom.

"We always have to stop at the carousel because it's the most magical place ever," Rachell Buell told CBS Colorado. "I was really excited when I saw it was going to be reopening. The fact that the day we were planning on coming was the day that they were reopening was fortuitous. At least, this sort of beacon of hope is still standing here in the city."

There was some heat damage to the side of the building and several broken windows from the fire, but there was no damage inside.

During the fall and winter season, the carousel will be open every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Carousel is also collecting donations to help victims of the fire.

"We're happy to be open, and we hope we'll bring rays of sunshine to people everywhere," Hagberg said.