Students face off in cardboard boat races in Colorado School of Mines 91st Engineering Days

On Saturday morning, students at Colorado's School of Mines tested their engineering skills in the annual Cardboard Boat Races.

The School of Mines in Golden is in the middle of its 91st Engineering Days, featuring three days of events like the Ore Cart Pull, concerts and a car show. But the crown jewel of "E-days" is the Cardboard Boat Races.

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

Mines students must construct boats entirely out of cardboard and then race them down Clear Creek. Duct tape is allowed, but only as an adhesive and not for waterproofing.

"E-Days – short for Engineering Days – is one of the most anticipated events of the academic year at Mines, with students taking a break from their studies to celebrate what it means to be an engineer," said school officials.

The fun started with Prom Dress Rugby on Wednesday. The festival ends with the E-Days Carnival Saturday afternoon, followed by a fireworks show at 9:05 p.m.

Mines said, "Designed in part by Mines alumni, the fireworks show has been said to be one of the most 'epic' displays of its kind." The public is invited to watch the all-aerial firework display from the Mines campus at the North IM Field on Elm Street.