Car smashes through motel room in Colorado, miraculously no one injured

Rescue crews in Fort Collins rushed to a motel where a vehicle had smashed through the window of one of the rooms. There were two people and two dogs inside the room and one person in the vehicle when the crash happened.

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to the scene at 3836 E. Mulberry Street about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The people and dogs inside the room were not injured. Crews had to remove one person from inside the vehicle. That person was not injured.

A vehicle smashed into the motel at 3836 E. Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. Poudre Fire Authority

The vehicle was almost entirely inside the room and structural engineers examined the building. They determined the building was stable and there was no risk.

The vehicle was removed from inside the motel.

What led up to the crash is being investigated.