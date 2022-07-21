Watch CBS News
Car with major damage ends up in the yard of Denver home, nature of crash unknown

A car with major damage was in the yard of a home Thursday morning. Denver Police Department responded to the scene on Monaco Parkway during the morning but did not have immediate information about the nature of the crash or who was involved. 

Copter4 was above the scene while police and a tow company responded to the vehicle in the 200 block of Monaco between E 1st Ave and E 2nd Ave. 

The car did not hit the home, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

CBS4's Justin Adams was also at the scene when the damaged car was on the tow truck lift, when he was able to see the severe damage to it up close. 

