Car lands in river after crash on I-25 in Denver

Car lands in river in Denver after I-25 crash

A driver was taken to the hospital after their car collided with another car on Interstate 25 in Denver, left the roadway and landed in the South Platte River.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate early Tuesday morning, close to the Alameda Avenue exit.

The driver in the vehicle that went in the river was able to get out of the vehicle. She was sitting on top of her car when emergency crews got to the spot where her vehicle landed.

The other car involved in the collision was heavily damaged.

By daybreak traffic that had been backed up was no longer affected by the cleanup from the crash.