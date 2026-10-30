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Car crashes into mobile home in Aurora, sparks fire that leaves 1 injured

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A car crashed into a mobile home in Aurora, sparking a fire that burned both the home and vehicle. The fire ignited in the single-wide trailer home in the 15000 block of East Colfax Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Thursday. 

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A car crashed into a mobile home in Aurora, sparking a fire that burned both the home and vehicle.  Aurora Fire Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning home, where they worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring structures. 

Firefighters said no one was inside the home but one person was treated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

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Aurora Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to investigators. The fire started after the car crashed into the side of the mobile home, which also set the car on fire. 

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