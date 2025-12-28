Car crashes into fireplace of home in southeast Denver

The residents of a home in southeast Denver had a rude awakening Sunday morning when a car crashed through their fireplace.

Denver Fire Department

The Denver Fire Department said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home near Florida Avenue and S. Monaco Parkway. The residents were reportedly asleep at the time.

DFD said firefighters worked to stabilize the building and that the homeowners will be displaced until structural repairs can be made to the home. Although the front of the vehicle suffered significant damage, no one was reported injured in the crash.

Many roads in the Denver metro area remain wet or icy as temperatures remain below freezing, and multiple crashes have been reported across the area Sunday morning.