Highway 83 and Highway 86 in Colorado closed after two different car crashes

Two different car crashes in an area south of Denver and north of Colorado Springs have resulted in a full highway closure. Highway 83 and Highway 86 were closed in both directions at 5:25 p.m.

The crashes happened on Monday at dusk in the Franktown area. That's east of Castle Rock in eastern Douglas County.

Franktown Fire Rescue described the crashes in a social media post as "complex." The agency said the highway closures are expected to be in effect for a long time.