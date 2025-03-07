Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Northern Colorado home and sparks fire

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A car crashed into a home in Northern Colorado early Friday morning and sparked a fire. Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to the home in the 2400 block of Evergreen Drive in Fort Collins about 1:38 a.m.

A car crashed into a home in Fort Collins and started a fire early Friday morning.  Poudre Fire Authority

When they arrived they arrived they found that a car had crashed into the single family home and sparked a fire. The front of the home was engulfed in flames. 

Crews did not find anyone inside the burning home and all residents had escaped. The driver of the car and one passenger were rushed to the hospital. 

A car crashed into a home in Fort Collins and sparked a fire early Friday morning.  CBS

There is extensive damage to the home and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced residents. 

What led up to the crash is being investigated. 

