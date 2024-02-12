Car crashes into downtown restaurant in Colorado Springs

A popular downtown restaurant in Colorado Springs remains closed after a car crashed through the front over the weekend. Police were called to the Skirted Heifer on North Tejon just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to The Skirted Heifer in Colorado Springs just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS

Investigators say the driver tried breaking into a neighbor's house and was shot by the homeowner. After that, he got into the vehicle and drove downtown.

That's when officers say he lost control and crashed into the restaurant, leaving a trail of damage behind him.

A car crashed into The Skirted Heifer in Colorado Springs. 11News

The restaurant's owner suspects the suspect driver was going 100 mph when he crashed into the business. He doesn't know how long repairs will take.

"Right now we can't open anything. It's just awful from a business impact," said Skirted Heifer owner Kevin Megyer. "We're in business to make money and there's nothing I can do to make money on this at all."

The driver was hospitalized and will face charges once released.