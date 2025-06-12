Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Colorado home, building inspectors called to evaluate

Jennifer McRae
A car crashed into a home in Centennial, Colorado on Thursday. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene in the 5400 block of South Genoa Street to find the car had slammed through the front of the home underneath a window. 

car-into-house.jpg
A car crashed into a home in the 5400 block of Genoa Street in Centennial. South Metro Fire Rescue

According to crews on the scene, everyone in the vehicle was evaluated and no one was taken to the hospital. A building inspector was called to evaluate the damage to the home and whether it was structurally sound to be habitable. 

car-into-house2.jpg
Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue pulled a car out after it crashed into a home in Centennial.  South Metro Fire Rescue

The vehicle was pulled out of the home.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

