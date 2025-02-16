Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash kills pedestrian outside Denver Rescue Mission

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A pedestrian has been killed in a car crash outside the Denver Rescue Mission, Denver police say.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near 22nd and Lawrence Streets. About a half-hour later, investigators said the person was taken to the hospital but died. The driver of the car and a passenger were also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The person who was killed was sitting on the steps of the Denver Rescue Mission at the time of the crash, according to police. Investigators are now reviewing security camera footage to determine what happened.

22nd-larimer-fatal-auto-ped-3-spehar.jpg
A car crashed into the steps of the Denver Rescue Mission on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Denver police say a person was struck by that car and later died. CBS

A Denver police spokeswoman, however, said the driver did not appear to experience a medical issue prior to the crash.

The Denver Rescue Mission, a non-denominational Christian organization that works to assist people experiencing homelessness in the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the crash.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.