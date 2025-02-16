Car crash kills pedestrian outside Denver Rescue Mission

A pedestrian has been killed in a car crash outside the Denver Rescue Mission, Denver police say.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near 22nd and Lawrence Streets. About a half-hour later, investigators said the person was taken to the hospital but died. The driver of the car and a passenger were also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The person who was killed was sitting on the steps of the Denver Rescue Mission at the time of the crash, according to police. Investigators are now reviewing security camera footage to determine what happened.

A car crashed into the steps of the Denver Rescue Mission on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Denver police say a person was struck by that car and later died. CBS

A Denver police spokeswoman, however, said the driver did not appear to experience a medical issue prior to the crash.

The Denver Rescue Mission, a non-denominational Christian organization that works to assist people experiencing homelessness in the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the crash.