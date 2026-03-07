Car crashes into Colorado River due to icy roads

A car ended up submerged in the Colorado River on Saturday morning after sliding off an icy road.

Around 7:40 a.m., the Garfield County Sheriff's Office reported that a vehicle was traveling on I-70 when it lost traction near South Canyon and crashed into the frigid water. The two people in the vehicle managed to escape safely, albeit wet and cold.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Authorities closed the right lane of I-70 eastbound at mile marker 112 while they worked to investigate the scene.

The National Weather Service said recent snow is likely to impact I-70, US 40 and roads across the central and northern mountains.

The sheriff's office warned that black ice is often impossible to see, and even if a road appears dry, it may be slick.

Black ice is often transparent and can easily cause drivers to lose traction. It's most commonly found built up along curbs, drainage areas, bridges, and overpasses. If a driver hits a patch of black ice, they should remain calm, avoid slamming on the brakes, and let the car slow gently by lifting their foot off the accelerator. Don't jerk the steering wheel, as the overreaction can cause the vehicle to slide further or roll.

GCSO asked drivers to slow down and give themselves extra stopping distance. Shifting into a lower gear or using all-wheel drive may help a car get moving on roads with patchy ice, but it doesn't guarantee better braking.

The sheriff's office said drivers should assume that bridges and shaded areas may be icy.