Driving on ice: How to handle the challenges of winter driving in Colorado

A winter storm began moving into the High Country Monday and will reach the Front Range Monday night, with the worst of the snow falling just in time for the morning commute.

Driving in Colorado's winter weather can be challenging, especially for those who are visiting or new to the state. But knowing what to do beforehand can save you from ending up in a ditch, or worse.

If you've never driven on ice and snow, or just aren't very good at it, Colorado Drift School can teach you how to keep your cool when you lose traction. For those who don't live in the area, many driving schools, like MasterDrive or the Bridgestone Winter Driving School, offer the chance to practice.

Sadly, weather-related crashes are common in Colorado. These tips can help you get where you need to go safely.

Most areas prone to icy roads will have signs up already to let you know what's ahead. But one of the most common issues can pop up anywhere and be difficult to spot.

Black ice is often transparent, and can easily cause drivers to lose traction. It's most commonly found built up along curbs, drainage areas, bridges, and overpasses.

If you hit a patch of black ice, the U.S. Forest Service said it's essential to remain calm and avoid overreacting. Do not hit the brakes and try to keep the steering wheel straight. They explained drivers should lift their feet off the accelerator and let the car slow gently.

"If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction. If you try to struggle against it by steering the opposite direction, you risk skidding or spinning out," the USFS said.

Shifting into a lower gear can give you more control. But it's important to remember that, although all-wheel drive may help a car start moving on roads with patchy ice, it doesn't guarantee better braking on the ice.

"4x4 vehicles, SUVs, vans, trucks, and large pickups have a high center of gravity and are inherently unstable; so that an ice slide followed by suddenly gripping the road can easily cause the vehicle to roll over," the USFS warned.

If the vehicle ends up in a skid, the USFS suggested pumping the brakes gently or placing your foot firmly on the break and letting the anti-lock braking system pump the brakes for you. If you go off the road, the USFS said it's safest to steer into an empty field, yard, or fluffy snowbank. It could minimize the damage to your vehicle.

Good winter tires can help the vehicle keep better traction on the ice. The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake on the sidewall of a tire indicates that it has been tested and meets specific standards for winter performance.

To comply with Colorado traction laws, all vehicles must have at least 3/16 inches of tread depth, and trailers must have 2/32-inches of tread depth.

Tires will deflate slightly as temperatures drop, which will make it harder for vehicles to keep traction. Keeping the tires properly inflated will help when traveling on icy roads.

Those heading into the high country may encounter areas where tire chains are required. The Colorado State Patrol has a helpful guide online on tire chain and traction laws in the state.

If you end up stuck, an easy trick to help is keeping kitty litter or sand in the vehicle. Drivers can use them around the vehicle's tires to regain traction if the ground is too slick to start moving again.

Other things drivers can do to protect themselves include driving slower to account for lower traction and leaving more following distance between vehicles in order to stop safely. AAA said drivers should remember to accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid losing traction.

They also warned drivers that attempting to power up a hill will only make the wheels spin and suggested drivers build up a little inertia before attempting to climb a hill. Stopping while going uphill can leave a vehicle sliding back down again, so it's important to have enough inertia before reaching the hill and then gently slow on the way down.

One of the best tools drivers can use to check winter conditions is COtrip.org. Here drivers can check travel alerts, road conditions, winter information, and more.

Due to harsh winter conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation closes several areas between the fall and spring, including:

Virginia Dale Rest Area on US 287

Mount Blue Sky on CO 5

Independence Pass on CO 82

Cottonwood Pass in Chaffee/Gunnison Counties in Southwestern Colorado

Kebler Pass

US 34/Trail Ridge Road

When winter weather hits, watch out for snow plows clearing the road. Driving too close could easily cause crashes, or you could end up with snow and dirt hitting your vehicle. The U.S. National Weather Service warned drivers, "Stay back at least several car lengths, avoid passing, and give them the space they need to clear the way!"