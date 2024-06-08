Four candidates in Congressional District 4 sit down with CBS Colorado for interviews

Voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District will decide not only one of the state's most hotly contested primary races this month but a related special election as well.

Both contests are due to the early retirement of Republican Congressman Ken Buck, who held the seat for nearly a decade.

The winner of the special election, which includes Republican Greg Lopez, Democrat Trisha Calvarese, Libertarian Hannah Goodman, and Approval Voting Party candidate Frank Atwood, will determine who will fill the remainder of Buck's current term.

Calvarese is also running in the Democratic primary against John Padora Jr. and Ike McCorkle. The winner of that race will advance to the November general election and face the winner of the Republican primary to determine who will be CD4's U.S. representative when the new Congress is sworn in in January.

The district is 47% unaffiliated, 35% Republican and 17% Democrat. A Democrat hasn't held the seat since 2008.

CBS Colorado's Political Reporter Shaun Boyd moderated a debate last month with the six Republican candidates.

She sat down this week for interviews with the three Democratic candidates and Lopez, the Republican running in the special election. Watch the complete interviews below: