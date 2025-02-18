As cancer survivors live longer, Colorado doctors warns patients of heart damage after treatment

Some cancer survivors who have overcome the odds are facing another diagnosis: heart damage, from chemotherapy, radiation or immunotherapy. One Colorado doctors says they are developing cardiotoxicity because they are living longer.

"With improvements in cancer treatment, cancer survivors are living much longer lives. But unfortunately they're starting to develop heart issues years after their treatment is over," said Dr. Ahmad Manshad, a cardiologist with South Denver Cardiology and AdventHealth.

That makes heart health especially important.

Right now, research suggests around 18 million people are living cancer survivors, according to the American Cancer Society. As that number grows, we are seeing a rise in the subspecialty cardio-oncology. It focuses on "identifying, monitoring, and treating cardiovascular diseases caused by cancer treatment," the ASC says. Cardio-oncologists want to protect your heart while seeking cancer treatment in the hopes of preventing the development of cardiac issues.

Which is exactly what Manshad is doing. He aims to catch any cardiac disfunction in cancer patients as early as possible so their treatment can be altered or to start cardio-protection drugs.

"Ultimately the goal is help these cancer patients, not only beat their cancer, but also go into survivorship with strong, healthy hearts."

Cardiotoxicity shows itself in a ways like hypertension, coronary artery disease and heart failure. You may want to reach out to your primary care doctor or an oncologist if you're sensing shortness of the breath, you're unusually tired, your chest hurts or your legs start to swell. Manshad says these symptoms could mean you're experiencing heart failure or some sort of cardiac complication.

