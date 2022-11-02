Cancer Survivor credits National Jewish for early detection

In Colorado, about 2,500 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. The key to successful treatment is early detection. National Jewish Health has a full oncology program, and at least one patients credits them with saving her life.

"When National Jewish found it, it was stage 1A, instead of you know stage 3 or stage 4," said Bonnie Mandarich.

Mandarich has survived lung cancer, not once, but twice. In both cases, screening found the cancer early.

"I had no symptoms," she explained.

Bonnie Mandarich is a two time lung cancer survivor. CBS

Mandarich had surgery to remove the cancer, and doctors ended up taking two lobes out of her lungs. The surgery got all the cancer, and Mandarich did not have to go through chemotherapy, or radiation treatments.

"I think that they should do a lung cancer screening like they do mammograms," she told CBS4.

Lung cancer screening National Jewish Health

Right now, the recommendation for regular lung screenings is limited to heavy smokers.

"Over 80-percent of lung cancers are associated with cigarette smoking," said Dr. Jeffrey Kern, Chief of Oncology at National Jewish Health.

Kern points out that of the patients who are eligible for regular screening, less than 10-percent are actually doing it.

"If we're going to significantly impact mortality due to lung cancer, we need to continue to increase that rate of screening," Kern told CBS4.

Mandarich owes her health to simple screenings that caught cancer, twice.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Rev the Runway

National Jewish Health is holding it's popular and chic Rev the Runway, fashion show fundraiser on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Mercedes Benz of Denver on Colorado Blvd.