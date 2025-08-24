Camping during Colorado's last bit of summer? Know your fire restriction rules.

Camping in Colorado's last bit of summer? Know your fire restriction rules.

If you're heading up to one of the most popular parts of Colorado to pop up a tent and get your camp on, you'll need to make sure your plans won't need to change due to current fire restrictions.

Summit County is in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which means that open flames from wood or charcoal burning fires are not allowed (think traditional campfires, Solo Stoves, wood/charcoal grills, etc.) while propane stoves are ok.

Lukas and Hunter, who were finishing up their camp adventure Sunday near Frisco, said they were still able to have a great time with their propane grill fire, still getting their marshmallow roasting done in a safe way.

"If one person doesn't follow the rules, it will impact other people by burning down homes, parks, roads, cars," Hunter listed. "It will burn down things that other people like or own."

Camper Rachel Massey said that because she usually camps alone, she doesn't start campfires all that often anyway. "Setting up a fire, having to put the fire out, and also sitting at a campfire by yourself just seems a little odd," she said with a laugh.

The La Plata Fire in Chaffee and Lake Counties is believed to have been started by an abandoned campfire. It has burned 113 acres as of Aug. 24, 2025. Inciniweb

Plus, she said she's all too aware of the dangers of campfires that aren't attended to properly. "You see enough stories about different fires being started by campfires that were not appropriately put out. That's always a thing in the back of my head."

The Summit County Sheriff's Office posted online that they found someone with a fire burning (and who had been illegally shooting a gun at a campground) no more than a few days ago.

Summit County's current restrictions can be found right here.

Body camera footage showing a suspect discovered violating fire restrictions. Summit County Sheriff's Office

According to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, 79 of the 133 wildfires in their area this year were caused by a human. They asked residents and visitors to take precautions before wildfires spark, including:

Following local fire restrictions

Making sure camptires are cold to the touch before leaving

Not parking in dry grass

Securing trailer chains to prevent sparks

Using a backstop when target shooting in approved areas