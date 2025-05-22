New Denver deli Call Your Mother is hard to miss in Central Park neighborhood

New deli Call Your Mother is hard to miss in Denver's Central Park

Bagel fans on Denver's east side have a new place for breakfast.

"Call Your Mother" hosted a friends and family event for Central Park residents Thursday morning. The 'lil deli' is hard to miss. It's in a bright pink truck located in the parking lot of the former Denver airport control tower off 32nd Avenue and Central Park Boulevard.

The Jewish deli offers bagels, sandwiches, latkes, coffee and vibes.

"We like to serve up what we call GFEs, which are great freaking experiences. That's what we talk about. How can we give GFEs to ourselves and to our customers?" said district manager Chris Bongiovanni.

Call Your Mother's Denver Central Park Lil' Deli opens to the public on Friday. They're open weekdays from 7 AM to 2 PM and on weekends from 7 AM to 3 PM.

This is the fifth Denver location for the Washington DC based deli.