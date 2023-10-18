Kraken fans boo Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar in Seattle

Cale Makar picked up his 250th career point on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena and also heard a lot of boos from Kraken fans. His point came on an assist by the Avalanche defenseman on Logan O'Connor game deciding goal. Colorado defeated Seattle 4-1.

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche exchange words during the first period of a game at Climate Pledge Arena on October 17, 2023 in Seattle. Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

O'Connor's goal was the first short-handed score of the season for Colorado and the second allowed by Seattle.

Makar was greeted with hearty boos every time he touched the puck, which was the result of his hit on Jared McCann in Game 4 of last season's Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Avalanche and the Kraken, which the Kraken won in seven games.

Makar drew a one-game suspension for the hit.

"There's definitely a lot of animosity, I think," said O'Connor, who got into a fight with Jordan Eberle 90 seconds into the game. The fight was in response to Eberle's hit on Andrew Cogliano onto the boards in Game 6 of the playoff matchup. Cogliano suffered two neck fractures as a result of the hit.

"We feel as though we didn't give our best effort in that series last year. They played us hard. You have got to give them credit."