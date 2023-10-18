Watch CBS News
Sports

Kraken fans boo Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar in Seattle

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Cale Makar picked up his 250th career point on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena and also heard a lot of boos from Kraken fans. His point came on an assist by the Avalanche defenseman on Logan O'Connor game deciding goal. Colorado defeated Seattle 4-1.

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche exchange words during the first period of a game at Climate Pledge Arena on October 17, 2023 in Seattle. Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

O'Connor's goal was the first short-handed score of the season for Colorado and the second allowed by Seattle.

Makar was greeted with hearty boos every time he touched the puck, which was the result of his hit on Jared McCann in Game 4 of last season's Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Avalanche and the Kraken, which the Kraken won in seven games.

Makar drew a one-game suspension for the hit.

"There's definitely a lot of animosity, I think," said O'Connor, who got into a fight with Jordan Eberle 90 seconds into the game. The fight was in response to Eberle's hit on Andrew Cogliano onto the boards in Game 6 of the playoff matchup. Cogliano suffered two neck fractures as a result of the hit.

"We feel as though we didn't give our best effort in that series last year. They played us hard. You have got to give them credit."

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and local sports including the four local pro teams in Denver. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.