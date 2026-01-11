Bystanders rescue driver who crashed into river in the Denver metro area

Bystanders were able to rescue a driver after they rolled and crashed into a river in the Denver metro area on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, authorities received a report of a car crashing into the water at 58th Avenue and York Street around 5:33 p.m. Adams County Fire Rescue says they believe the car was speeding when it rolled into the South Platte River.

Adams County Fire Rescue

Bystanders pulled the driver out of the car, which was partially submerged and upside down, just as first responders arrived at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital, and their condition has not yet been released.

CSP said that the intersection is closed due to the crash and advised drivers to take an alternate route.