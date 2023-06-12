Bustang Outrider Trinidad – Pueblo route is free to passengers through Aug. 31

The Colorado Department of Transportation is continuing its fare-free promotion of the Bustang Outrider Trinidad - Pueblo route through Aug. 31 of this year. Passengers have been enjoying the service for free since the route began in March.

CBS

The Trinidad to Pueblo route bridges a transportation gap in southern Colorado with passengers traveling from Trinidad to Pueblo with stops in Aguilar, Walsenburg and Colorado City.

"We are very happy with the success of the Trinidad to Pueblo route and are encouraged by the positive response from passengers," said CDOT's Chief of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly in a statement. "By providing complimentary rides through the summer, our goal is to offer even more southern Coloradans the opportunity to experience our bus service and provide it as a long-term transportation option."

The free fare was decided by CDOT and and the route operator, the South Central Council of Governments. Paid fares will begin on Sept. 1.