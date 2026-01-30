Businesses and residents protest federal immigration enforcement in Northern Colorado

As crowds gathered in Fort Collins at the intersection of Mulberry Street and College Avenue to protest the federal government's recent immigration enforcement efforts, some small businesses in Northern Colorado joined the movement by adjusting their operations on Friday.

It's all part of a nationwide movement encouraging a general strike and walkouts.

"We all agree that what is happening right now isn't okay," said Nick Chase, owner of Friendly Nick's Butcher.

Chase, who went viral in 2025 for giving away free meat to those using SNAP during the government shutdown, closed his business on Friday in solidarity with those who chose to protest on the streets.

"What is happening right now is inconvenient for everyone. We aren't going to shy away from doing something, no matter what the cost is," he said.

Chase granted his staff a paid day off and said he would also donate funds to organizations that help the immigrant community.

"Small businesses can rarely afford to do this," Chase said.

"We, as a small business, can't close down for the day," said Tom Moseman, co-owner of Mythmaker Brewing in Fort Collins.

Mythmaker Brewing remained open on Friday. However, they showed their support for the immigrant community by donating 15% of their day's proceeds to the Colorado Immigrant Coalition.

"We are just trying to support our community and stand up for what we believe is right," said Sarah Barlow, co-owner of Mythmaker. "Anything you can do to help out in these times, that our nation is in crumbles, go ahead and do it. And this is what we could do."

While some used Friday to voice their frustrations on the streets, some local business owners said they have their own ways of expressing their concerns.

"It transcends just talking about meat or dinner or whatever, to what is happening in our communities and what is happening in our lives," Chase said. "I don't know if this is going to make a huge change today; it might not make a huge change tomorrow. But, if enough people see that other people are stepping up and doing something, maybe the right person can step up and do something more."