Buffalo Creek residents in Jefferson County concerned about more flooding

Some people living in the Buffalo Creek area of Jefferson County are concerned about the possibility of more flooding after days of heavy rain. Tuesday was the second day in a row that residents were on alert for flash flooding as water levels continued to rise in Buffalo Creek.

Flooding washed away huge chunks of soil from the bank. That area of Buffalo Creek is part of the Hayman Fire burn scar.

The wildfire about 22 miles southwest of Denver burned 138,114 acres in 2002 and was the state's largest wildfire at the time.

While Wednesday is not a First Alert Weather Day, there is a threat of storms in the afternoon, according to First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie. She did say that there is a chance that some of the stronger storms will still produce heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.