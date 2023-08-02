Watch CBS News
Local News

Buffalo Creek residents in Jefferson County concerned about more flooding

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Flooding concerns surface at Buffalo Creek in Jefferson County
Flooding concerns surface at Buffalo Creek in Jefferson County 00:58

Some people living in the Buffalo Creek area of Jefferson County are concerned about the possibility of more flooding after days of heavy rain. Tuesday was the second day in a row that residents were on alert for flash flooding as water levels continued to rise in Buffalo Creek. 

buffalo-creek-jefferson-county-flooding-1.jpg
CBS

Flooding washed away huge chunks of soil from the bank. That area of Buffalo Creek is part of the Hayman Fire burn scar.

burn-scars.png
CBS

The wildfire about 22 miles southwest of Denver burned 138,114 acres in 2002 and was the state's largest wildfire at the time. 

While Wednesday is not a First Alert Weather Day, there is a threat of storms in the afternoon, according to First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie. She did say that there is a chance that some of the stronger storms will still produce heavy rainfall that could cause flooding. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.