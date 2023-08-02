Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Another chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Thanks to monsoon moisture we've had a very wet start to the week. On Wednesday we have another chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Colorado mountains and Front Range with severe weather possible on the Eastern Plains.

There's still a chance to see pockets of locally heavy rain, but the threat of flash flooding is somewhat decreased today. There is the chance that some of the stronger storms will still produce heavy rainfall that could cause flooding. 

Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s in the Denver metro area. With highs in the 80s and 90s to the east and west. With 70s and 80s in the mountains. 

Tomorrow the weather pattern stays the same with most of the heavy storms in northeast Colorado. Damaging winds and hail up to an inch and half in diameter are the main threats. 

Friday will be drier with just isolated afternoon/early evening storms. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday in the mid to upper 80s. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday we will stay in the 80s with a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. Sunday a summer cold front moves in bringing cooler temperatures and a 50 percent chance for scattered afternoon storms. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 7:56 AM

