New Buc-ee's opening in Northern Colorado in 2024 to hold hiring event next month

Job seekers in Northern Colorado who are interested in working at the Buc-ee's that will be opening sometime soon along Interstate 25 can attend a hiring event next month.

Work is still being done on the exterior of the Buc-ee's that will open sometime soon in Northern Colorado.

Buc-ee's will be holding the event over a five day stretch in January at a hotel in Loveland. It will run from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 at Embassy Suites.

This will be the first Buc-ee's in Colorado. The mega gas station and convenience store chain will be located near the intersection of I-25 and County Road 48 in Johnstown, not far from the popular truck stop Johnstown Corner. There are approximately 50 Buc-ee's locations in the United States but the majority of them are in Texas. Buc-ee's president Beaver Aplin told CBS News Colorado last year that this store will be one of the company's largest.

Embassy Suites is located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. The hiring event will be happening between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Get more information on how to be part of it at buc-ees.com.

So far an exact opening date hasn't been set for the new business but the job descriptions state it will be in the spring.