Fire crews battle brush fire burning along Cherry Creek Trail near Broncos Headquarters
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a brush fire burning along the Cherry Creek Trail on Thursday afternoon. The fire was burning east of Jordan Road and south of Broncos Parkway.
South Metro Fire Rescue crews said that no structures were threatened.
The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed firefighters putting out a fire in a grassy area south of Broncos Parkway.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
