Fire crews battle brush fire burning along Cherry Creek Trail near Broncos Headquarters

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a brush fire burning along the Cherry Creek Trail on Thursday afternoon. The fire was burning east of Jordan Road and south of Broncos Parkway.

CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue crews said that no structures were threatened.

CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed firefighters putting out a fire in a grassy area south of Broncos Parkway.

SMFR and @ArapahoeSO on scene of a brush fire along the Cherry Creek Trail, east of Jordan Rd. and south of Broncos Pkwy. Forward progress is stopped, no structures threatened, no injuries have occurred. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ran7yq1Xg2 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 13, 2023

What caused the fire is being investigated.