City leaders "disturbed" by swastika spray painted on church sign in Colorado city of Broomfield

Someone spray painted a large swastika on a church's sign in the Denver metro area over the weekend. That's according to elected officials in the City and County of Broomfield, who say the incident is under investigation.

CBS

Police believe it happened sometime Sunday morning at Beautiful Savior Church near Main Street and West 120th Avenue. The city's mayor and members of the city county jointly posted a statement on the city's website that said volunteers cleaned up the swastika along with other symbols that were painted on the sign. In their statement they wrote that the sight was "painful and deeply disturbing."

"Our community is stronger than acts of hate -- we stand united with our friends and neighbors in choosing love, respect, and understanding. In moments like this, we affirm who we are -- a community that stands for love, inclusion, and mutual respect," the city leaders wrote.

Last month, someone used sheets to form a swastika symbol on a hillside in the western part of the metro area. That incident in Matthew Winters Park in Jefferson County is also under investigation.