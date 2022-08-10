Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record
An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.
Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the longest-standing fish record.
