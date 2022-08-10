Watch CBS News
Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.

Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the longest-standing fish record.

