Border War returns to Colorado along with the Bronze Boot, "the absolute best tradition in college football"

The Border War between the Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys returns this weekend, continuing one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The 118th meeting between the two schools is set for Saturday in Fort Collins, with the winner taking home the Bronze Boot trophy for the year.

The rivalry dates back to 1899, and CSU officials describe it as the oldest college football rivalry west of the Mississippi River.

On Friday, ROTC cadets from Wyoming ran a football from the University of Wyoming campus to the Colorado border. CSU ROTC cadets then took over, carrying the football the rest of the way toward Fort Collins.

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Because the CSU campus is farther from the state border than the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, CSU cadets have a longer distance to run.

John Weber, athletic director at Colorado State University, joined new football coach Jim Mora to receive the football before handing it off to CSU's ROTC cadets.

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"It's as good as it comes. It's the absolute best tradition in college football," Weber said.

The football rivalry is also tied to a trophy with a history of its own. The Bronze Boot has been part of the rivalry for decades.

"That was worn by one of our professors in Vietnam in 1968. So, it's been around a long time," Weber said.

This year's game comes as CSU begins its first season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference, while Wyoming remains in the Mountain West.

The conference changes have raised questions about how the Border War tradition will continue.

Weber said CSU and Wyoming have discussed how to maintain the rivalry, not only on the football field but across other sports.

"This is important that we continue to play each other across multiple sports. So this is -- it's a great day for college football, and ... it's going to be a great day tomorrow for college football, too," Weber said.