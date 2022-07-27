Broncos training camp gets underway with high excitement for Russell Wilson and company

Denver Broncos country will finally get to see quarterback Russell Wilson in action on Wednesday, as training camp officially gets underway at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial.

Fans were expected be out in full force as camp was scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m.

Excitement for broncos training camp has not been quite the same since Peyton Manning led the way. With Wilson in the fold, the Broncos hope to snap a 6-year playoff drought.

This will be the first of 14 practices open to fans. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. ahead of practice an hour later.

The more than a dozen practices include a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11 ahead of the Broncos first preseason game.

The only practice you might not be able to see is the one on Saturday. You need a ticket to get in for the Broncos "Back together Saturday" event, and all the tickets were sold out.

Either way, the guys in orange and blue can't wait to see fans watching practice on the hill.



The Broncos will practice four straight days from Wednesday through Saturday, then take Sunday off. They will practice another six days in a row before the next off day, and then wrap up training camp with four more practices.

The Broncos stadium bag policy will be in effect for all training camp practices. Clear bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

