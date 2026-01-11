Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills in divisional round of the playoffs

The Broncos learned on Sunday night that they'll be playing the Buffalo Bills next weekend in their playoff game in Denver. It marks the first time Denver will be hosting a playoff game in a decade.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

If the Broncos win, they'll once again be playing at home thanks to their being the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

In a practice late last week the Broncos were focused on execution and effort.

"First and foremost, the obvious thing is executing in the red zone," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "You've got to turn field goals into touchdowns and that's how you win games, especially this late in the year and especially as you go through the playoffs. Got to be better on third down -- by being better on first and second down. ... We've just go to clean up details and we'll be fine."

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he expects inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw to return from a hamstring injury in the playoffs. So far it's not clear if running back J.K. Dobbins is going to be able to return after Lisfranc foot surgery.

The Bills defeated the Jaguars on Sunday 27-24.