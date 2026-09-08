Denver Broncos introduce new menu items to enjoy at home games

The Denver Broncos are highlighting their stadium's new food and drink options for their upcoming 2026 season.

CBS

Empower Field at Mile High will debut 11 new vendors, including nine local ones, and more than 120 new menu items. They say fans can also enjoy Teton Waters Ranch's all-new Jumbo Stadium Hot Dog and two Jumbo Dinner Sausages throughout the stadium. More of these items include:

Quesabirria Tacos: Head to Mister Oso at Section 103 and the United Globe Clubs for smoky short rib quesabirria tacos loaded with melted cheese, onion and cilantro, served with rich consommé and salsa roja for dipping.

Poke Bowl: Visit Aloha Cones at Section 327 on Broncos Row for a fresh poke bowl featuring Hawaii-caught ahi tuna, crab salad, cucumber, wakame salad, and savory shoyu-seasoned sushi rice.

Mala Mozzarella Sticks: Visit MAKfam in the United Globe Clubs for crispy mozzarella sticks tossed in bold mala seasoning and served with house-made Thai basil ranch for the perfect combination of heat, crunch and creamy flavor.

Cali Burrito: Find Carrera's at Sections 509 and 542 for an authentic California-style burrito packed with bold West Coast flavors and satisfying ingredients in every bite.

Crispy Chicharron Pork Belly: Visit Carrera's at Sections 509 and 542 to enjoy crispy pork belly chicharrón served with fresh guacamole for a savory bite packed with crunch and flavor.

B Bop Bowl (Beef): Head to Cupbop at Section 518 for its signature Korean-style B Bop, featuring tender beef served over rice with fresh cabbage and Cupbop's famous sweet and spicy sauces.

Beast in a Blanket: Stop by Section 128 to tackle this over-the-top creation featuring a 2-foot hot dog and brisket burnt ends wrapped in flaky puff pastry, then topped with secret sauce, avocado cream, crispy and pickled onions and jalapeños.

Margarita Soft Serve: Cool off at Chillville in Section 539 with margarita soft serve, a sweet and refreshing frozen treat with bright margarita-inspired flavor.

The stadium will also add six new concessions stands across the 500 Level, increasing the variety of food and beverage options available to fans. In the United Globe Club, members will have access to six new restaurant concepts and food offerings. The Mile High Favs menu will also return, featuring gameday classics such as hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, popcorn, candy, bottled Coca-Cola soft drinks and Dasani water for $5.

There are also new restaurants coming to Empower Field. These include:

Aloha Cones

Carmine Lonardo's

Carrera's Taco Truck

Chillville by ChillCo

Coperta

Cupbop

Denver Pops

MAKFam

Mister Oso

Mukja

Teton Waters Ranch

All of these items will be available starting at the Broncos first home game on Sept. 20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. The game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.