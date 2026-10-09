Broncos players react to Head Coach taking over offensive play calling

The Denver Broncos have started the season with 2 wins and 2 losses, and that's had a lot of fans and commentators questioning the offense. This week Head Coach Sean Payton announced that he will take over play calling duties from Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb.

"I'll go quick. So the coordinators will go tomorrow. We'll make a change offensively. I'll call the plays," Payton said during a press conference on Thursday.

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos coaches from the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of a preseason game at Empower Field At Mile High on August 25, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

This is a return to the formula that worked so well last season.

"As the head coach, no different than evaluating your right tackle, your slot receiver, your running backs, something to change it up. Ultimately, it's, I used that word the collective yesterday, it's the group, so when I met with the offense, it's about buttoning up all the little things that keep you from sustaining drives. Owen with the game plan, just like we've been operating, will be down on the field with me," Payton explained.

Payton took some of the pressure off Webb by saying that he'll make a good head coach in the future.

Sports Anchor Romi Bean talked to players about the change after practice on Thursday.

"What was your reaction to the play calling change? Sean going to be calling plays this Sunday." Bean asked Wide Receiver Marvin Mims.

"Um, you know, kind of surprised. It's not something you would expect, but at the end of the day we're running the same kind of offense, you know, just kind of different play calls. We've had Sean calling plays for the last three years so it shouldn't make that big a difference as far as us knowing what to do," Mims responded.

"I'll always say it's on us like it doesn't really matter who's calling plays. We have to go out and execute. There's no coaches out on the field with us, so obviously Sean is one of the greats. He's been that. We got to go out and execute, no matter what," said Tight End Evan Engram.

"Coach Sean... we've got to make a spark, elsewhere. Forget about what the...you know all that stuff, as a team, as guys in the locker room we need to make a spark ourselves," said Running Back J.K. Dobbins.

The Broncos take on the Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Kick off is 2:05 MST. You can watch the game and see how the changes play out on CBS Colorado.