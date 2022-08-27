Very warm for the Broncos game with passing clouds and occasional wind

Get ready for a very warm weekend around Colorado with a lot of sunshine expected. We will see a few mountain showers and storms but the coverage will be a lot less as compared to the past few days.

Most of Colorado will see highs in the 70s and 80s today with some 90s on the eastern plains and western slope. If you plan to be around 10,000 feet or higher you can expect highs in the 50s and 60s.

If you're going to the last preseason home game for the Denver Broncos it will be a warm one with highs in Denver around 90 degrees. As the game kicks off we should see temps falling into the lower 80s with some passing clouds. We could see occasional wind gusts at the stadium as high as 20 to 25 mph.

Sunday will be almost a repeat of Saturday for the state with hot temps and just isolated storms. In fact the week will start off much the same way.

In Denver we will be making a run for the top 5 on the list of most 90 degree days in a season. If we get to 90 today it will be the 54th time this season.