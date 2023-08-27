Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos fast start leads to 41-0 shutout over Rams in preseason finale

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Broncos hit the ground running Saturday night against Los Angeles, leading to a 41-0 shutout over the Rams in the preseason finale.

Denver had a huge first half, jumping to a 27-0 lead after touchdown scores from Jaleel McLaughlin, Tony Jones Jr., and Albert Okwuegbunam. Brett Maher nailed a 49-yard and 33-yard field goal in the first half.

After quarterback Jarett Stidham connected with receiver Brandon Johnson for 49-yard pass to the red zone, Tyler Badie ran it in for the score to put the Broncos up 34-0 at the top of the fourth quarter.

The broncos ended the night with a touchdown score after Ben DiNucci and Josh Hammond connected for a 3-yard pass late in the fourth quarter. 

Stidham finished the game completing 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown. McLaughlin ran for 48 yards and scored a touchdown in the contest. 

On defense, linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Essang Bassey both ended the game with interceptions. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.