Broncos fast start leads to 41-0 shutout over Rams in preseason finale

The Broncos hit the ground running Saturday night against Los Angeles, leading to a 41-0 shutout over the Rams in the preseason finale.

Denver had a huge first half, jumping to a 27-0 lead after touchdown scores from Jaleel McLaughlin, Tony Jones Jr., and Albert Okwuegbunam. Brett Maher nailed a 49-yard and 33-yard field goal in the first half.

After quarterback Jarett Stidham connected with receiver Brandon Johnson for 49-yard pass to the red zone, Tyler Badie ran it in for the score to put the Broncos up 34-0 at the top of the fourth quarter.

The broncos ended the night with a touchdown score after Ben DiNucci and Josh Hammond connected for a 3-yard pass late in the fourth quarter.

Stidham finished the game completing 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown. McLaughlin ran for 48 yards and scored a touchdown in the contest.

On defense, linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Essang Bassey both ended the game with interceptions.