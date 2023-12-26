A day after being cut by Denver Broncos, Houston Texans sign Kareem Jackson

Broncos looking at yet another season without a postseason

Kareem Jackson's long tenure with the Denver Broncos is over. This week Denver cut the oft-suspended safety and he was signed by the Houston Texans off waivers on Tuesday. That's according to NFL.com.

Safety Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Jackson spent five seasons with the Broncos before they cut him on Monday. He also played for the Texans for nine seasons before that.

The veteran was suspended two different times this season for illegal hits to offensive players and hasn't played in 7 of the last 8 games. His latest suspension ended before the Broncos game on Sunday night but Denver didn't activate him.

PJ Locke had been starting in Jackson's absence and will likely start the Broncos' final two games of the season.