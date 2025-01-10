Four Broncos named to CBS Sports' first-ever NFL All-Pro roster

Four different Denver Broncos players were named CBS Sports' first-ever NFL All-Pro roster.

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42), left, celebrate their sack against Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) for a safety in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High November 26, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

CBS Sports used its NFL experts to built the roster following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, and the Broncos wound up being one of three teams with four players on the list. Only the Detroit Lions (7) and Baltimore Ravens (5) had more players named to the roster.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named a first-team honoree. NextGen Stats ranked Surtain first among cornerbacks "with at least 400 coverage snaps in yards allowed (306), yards allowed per coverage snap (0.6) and target rate (10.9) this season," according to a Denver Broncos news release.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen was named a second-team honoree. Allen had more quarterback pressures this season (67) than any other interior defensive lineman.

Offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was named a second-team honoree for the right guard position. He gets the recognition for the excellent job he did protecting rookie quarterback Bo Nix throughout the season.

Wide receiver/punt returner Marvin Mims was named a second-team honoree for Special Teams for his stellar returning during the season. He became the first Bronco since Rick Upchurch in 1982 to lead the league in yards per punt return. He averaged 15.7 yards per return.

CBS Sports' list came out on the same day as the Associated Press All-Pro Team. In addition to the four Broncos players above, the AP's list also includes Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in their first playoff appearance in nine seasons. They enter the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

"We're young and hungry," Surtain said earlier this week.