Bring Naloxone to your New Year's party, says safety campaign

As we prepare for one of the biggest party nights of the year, there is another effort to spread awareness about the risk of death by fentanyl overdose.

The "Keep the Party Safe" campaign aims to save lives by informing Coloradans of the ways they may be vulnerable.

"The plus one you should bring to the party is Narcan. Bring Narcan to the party. Someone should have it," said Dr. Robert Valuck, Executive Director of the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

Narcan is a brand name for Naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

Dr. Valuck says every friend group should carry it this New Years, and anytime they go to a party.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to contaminate recreational drugs all over the state. Tablets meant to look like Zanax or Oxycodone are laced with fentanyl.

Overdose deaths are claiming the lives of six Coloradans every day, half of these involve fentanyl, according to Dr. Valuck.

"It's all around you. It's closer than you think. And there are things you can do to keep yourself protected. Just like when you're driving your car, you always wear your seat belt."

Neon lights showcase the "Keep the Party Safe" campaign which advises to "B-Y-O-N" and designate a non-user, who Dr. Valuck says should "not try anything don't do anything. Be the guarantee there is somebody there that's completely lucid and watching out for their friends."

Bars around the state are stepping in to help spread the message.

An app created by Valuck called OpiRescue – guides how to respond if you suspect an overdose. Revelers can keep the night out a safe one if they know the risks and take simple precautions.

Dr. Valuck warns, "Don't put anything in your mouth that you don't know where you got it. It didn't come from a prescription from a doctor and you didn't go to the pharmacy and pick it up yourself. Don't do it."

Narcan, or Naloxone is available at pharmacies across the state without a prescription. Participating pharmacies are available here https://www.stoptheclockcolorado.org/map/

and here https://opirescue.com/naloxone/colorado.

Read more about Keep the Party safe at https://keepthepartysafe.org/

And download the OpiRescue app here https://opirescue.com/download