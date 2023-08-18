Watch CBS News
Brighton police officer injured while arresting alleged domestic violence suspect

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Brighton Police Department says it's investigating an incident where an officer was seriously injured while attempting to arrest an individual wanted for felony domestic violence.

According to the department, on Aug. 16 around 6 p.m., suspect Robert Trujillo, 49, was inside a vehicle in the area of N. 19th Avenue and Overland Drive when officers attempted to make an arrest. 

The department says Trujillo maneuvered away from patrol vehicles and while officers attempted to remove him he reportedly "began driving at a high rate of speed while officers held onto him."

Brighton PD reports the suspect hit two other vehicles in the parking lot and drove roughly 76-feet before the officer fell off the vehicle. 

The department also says the suspect left the vehicle and dashed into an apartment, but later came out and was taken into custody without incident. 

Trujillo was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, vehicular eluding and more. 

Authorities say the officer remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery. 

August 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

