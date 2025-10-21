Brighton police searching for armed carjacking suspect northeast of Denver

Police in Brighton are searching for a carjacking suspect, who they say is likely armed, in a neighborhood in the northeast part of the Denver metro area.

The alleged carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of South 2nd Avenue, southeast of East 160th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85. As of 2 p.m., the suspect was still at large.

Police didn't say what kind of weapon the suspect had or has, but described him as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing khaki pants and a tie-dye blue hoodie with a sunflower on the back.

Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him and to call 911.