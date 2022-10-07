Selling the kind of tax hike voters haven't approved in 22 years

The talk around town is again about another request for a mill levy override in this part of Adams County. It's a place where working people have been hit hard already by inflation.

"I own a painting company. It costs me more $20 just to go to work and then $20 to come back," said Alex Vigil.

But get him thinking about schools and he softens a bit.

CBS

"My mom was a teacher for over 40 years and she didn't even make enough to even make it."

Still, he was having a tough time deciding about a mill levy override that would cost homeowners about $55.60 more a year per $100,000 in home valuation.

"I'm OK with them getting more money, except for I want it to go to the teachers, not to the brass."

That's part of the sell, said Brighton 27J District superintendent Dr. Chris Fiedler. The levy hike request includes language saying it cannot go to the district's administrators. He was trying to convince people at a PTA meeting on a Broncos game Thursday night at West Ridge Elementary.

"We've pulled all the levers. Our community needs to have 100% of the expectations and we have 80% of the revenue to deliver on."

Salaries for staff are significantly behind other districts, even those in Adams County where they are an average of at least $10,000 lower than nearby districts. Per pupil spending in the district is last in the metro area and third lowest in the state. Brighton 27J operates a four-day school week. Teachers have left abruptly to seek more pay.

"We're not anywhere near fully staffed," said Dr. Fiedler.

CBS

Among the topics brought up at the meeting, was the development of a list of potential cuts if the vote fails. The list includes activities and sports as well as transportation.

"We literally do not have the budget for sports to happen next year if this does not pass because they have to fill the teacher spots at the new schools that are being built right now. Otherwise, we'll have empty buildings next year and that can't happen," said parent Chelsey Crittendon.

With her were members of the girls' basketball team from Riverdale Ridge, where her daughter plays.

"I think we're a little mad," said player Alissa Neurauter, after the team found out sports could be on the list.

Downtown, one older couple explained how they had favored more money for schools in the past, but felt they have done their part and would not vote to raise taxes on their limited income.

In one bar Chauncey Batemen said, "I already pay too much in taxes. Really have no intention of taking my hard-earned money and putting it in someone else's pocket. So I'm always against tax increases of any sort."

In a store down the way, Heather's Front Porch, Teri Skinner gave it some thought and approval. I don't necessarily want to pay more taxes, but I can't expect my grandkids to get a good education if we just have anybody in there teaching them.

CBS

Scott Bischoff understands how people can oppose the idea as they have in the past seven mill levy override requests in the district.

"Why pay extra taxes and that if they don't have children in school anymore?" But said, he favors the idea. "I think a couple of dollars out of my pocket is just a cup of coffee that I won't miss."