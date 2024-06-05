Bright MINDS program will continue as Colorado parents, Jeffco Public Schools meet

In late May, CBS News Colorado brought to light the story about the potential closure of the Bright MINDS program at Alameda International High School in Lakewood. Parents expressed concern over what they had been told was first a budget problem, and then a staffing issue. After a May 22 meeting, parents were notified that the program would indeed survive and that positions were being hired.

"I really hope most of the parents stay and continue," said parent Kristina Vance, whose son was affected by the news of a potential closure. She first talked to us, along with other concerned parents, in May.

"It seems like they really changed their tune after the story," she explained, referencing CBS News Colorado's report. "They didn't have a plan in place had they lost the Bright MINDS team."

With hindsight being 20/20, CBS News Colorado went to Jeffco Public Schools to figure out just where it all went wrong.

"I think the timing of the communication is what stung most for families," Matt Palaoro, Chief Student Success Officer, said. "Right now we're in the process of partnering with our schools and families to find the right fit for those positions."

Palaoro and other district officials were part of a May 22 meeting with parents and students. While both sides characterized the meeting as understandable tense to begin, Vance said that she was appreciative of the fact that officials admitted their mistakes and left the meeting on better terms.

"I felt like they heard us and how important the program is for the students," Vance said.

Palaoro says they have no intention of shuttering the program, calling it a jewel of the district. While they lost the three teachers associated with the program, Palaoro told CBS News Colorado that they did hire one teacher, who was originally a reading interventionist for the program. There are also talks for the district to rehire one of the teachers who had originally left the program. In the meantime, the district said they maintain an open dialogue with parents in the interest of transparency.

"Our commitment to our families has always been to expand the program," Palaoro said. "We've been thoughtful about providing them updates in terms of what progress we're making."

While a rough situation is over, the repercussions are already felt among parents. Two families that were a part of the program have left the district while Vance herself says that her son is open-enrolled at another school in Jeffco but is hoping to stay with Bright MINDS.

"I think that everybody else is really trying to put our faith in this system and hope that it works for our kids," Vance said.

Jeffco Public Schools said the program will be continuing with a full staff next year.