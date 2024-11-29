Bridging Over nonprofit celebrates Thanksgiving by giving back to Colorado community

Bridging Over nonprofit celebrates Thanksgiving by giving back to community

Bridging Over celebrated Thanksgiving by handing out essentials to the Colorado community who could use a little extra help. The nonprofit was created to help those struggling with homelessness, and it has also increased its efforts to improve pedestrian safety.

Thursday was the second year for the holiday event at the corner of Teller and West Colfax Avenue.

Randy Smith is the president of the organization and he said the safety project is designed to help save lives after deadly crashes with pedestrians have increased in the Denver metro area.

On Thanksgiving, Bridging Over handed out food, safety bags with survival essentials, reflective wristbands and wheelchair flags.

"The 1.5 mile here between Sheridan and Teller is the most dangerous intersection or street and it's not well-lit," said Smith.

The City of Lakewood does have a project in the works to change that.

Smith said he was inspired to pass out the safety kits after two people, one in a wheelchair and another walking with a cane, were hit in separate incidents by distracted drivers.

Smith and his organization also supply West Metro Fire Rescue with kits to keep on the trucks and hand out when needed.