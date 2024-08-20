Man in north Denver arrested on murder charge soon after he called for help about woman's injuries

A 50-year-old man is under arrest and facing charges of killing a woman in a north Denver neighborhood. It happened on Monday night on the 4000 block of North Adams Street.

Brian Mervin Denver Police

Brian Mervin is now facing first degree murder charges for the death of a person that he told police was his wife.

Authorities say Mervin asked someone in the neighborhood to call 911 just after 6 p.m. because the woman was "on the ground struggling to breathe," according to a Denver police news release.

The woman, who so far hasn't been identified, died soon after she was taken to the hospital. Her exact cause of death so far hasn't been determined, but she had numerous injuries.

An investigation into the death quickly determined that the woman had been assaulted and soon afterwards officers arrested Mervin. They say they found evidence which points to Mervin committing the crime.