Watch CBS News
Local News

Brenda Rushing honored for 45 years of service at Presbyterian St. Luke's

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

PSL celebrated an employee who has been serving patients for 45 years
PSL celebrated an employee who has been serving patients for 45 years 00:41

She's considered a role model by her fellow employees at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital and this week, Brenda Rushing was honored for her years of service. 

psl-45-year-employee-5vo-transfer-frame-41.jpg
CBS

Rushing began working at the hospital when she was 17 years old, which was 45 years ago. 

"I don't know if there is an employee that is more loved in this facility than Brenda," said chief nursing officer John Goerke. 

The hospital offers a gold star for excellent job performance and Rushing has won the award three times. 

psl-45-year-employee-5vo-transfer-frame-193.jpg
CBS

"I enjoy everything I am doing now, serving the patients," said Rushing.

She also said that she has no plans to retire. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.