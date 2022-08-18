Brenda Rushing honored for 45 years of service at Presbyterian St. Luke's

PSL celebrated an employee who has been serving patients for 45 years

She's considered a role model by her fellow employees at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital and this week, Brenda Rushing was honored for her years of service.

Rushing began working at the hospital when she was 17 years old, which was 45 years ago.

"I don't know if there is an employee that is more loved in this facility than Brenda," said chief nursing officer John Goerke.

The hospital offers a gold star for excellent job performance and Rushing has won the award three times.

"I enjoy everything I am doing now, serving the patients," said Rushing.

She also said that she has no plans to retire.