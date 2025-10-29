Watch CBS News
Breckenridge announces hiring of new Police Chief Dawn Layman

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

On Wednesday, the Town of Breckenridge announced the hiring of Dawn Layman as its new Chief of Police.

Layman has worked in law enforcement for over 32 years, beginning as a patrol officer in Lenexa, Kansas, in 1993. She was appointed Chief of Police in Lenexa in 2020 and has served on the board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and as president of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

dawn-layman.jpg
Dawn Layman Breckenridge Police Department

The town welcomed her on Wednesday, stating she has a history of community-focused leadership that aligns with Breckenridge's values.

"I am honored to join the Town of Breckenridge and lead the dedicated men and women of the Breckenridge Police Department. This community has a remarkable reputation for collaboration, compassion, and commitment to service—values that are in alignment with my own. I look forward to working alongside our police department team members, town leadership, and community stakeholders to continue building a safe, connected, and thriving community," said Layman.

She will begin her new role on Dec. 1, 2025.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

