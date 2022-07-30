Breastival returns to Denver, connects families with goods, services; goal to normalize breastfeeding

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.

CBS

Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event.

"We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and help families get donor milk if they need it"

The Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition hosts the Breastival each year as a free event for families with the purpose of connecting families to community goods and services and to help support and normalize breastfeeding.

With more than 90% of Colorado families choosing to breastfeed and the struggles of obtaining infant formula during the past year, the group hopes to increase breastfeeding support in Colorado. Past events have drawn around 800-1000 families, and it is the only event of its kind in our state.

The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.